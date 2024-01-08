Can a widow receive both her own and her deceased spouse's pension?

My wife and I both have contributory pensions. When I die, is my then widow entitled to a widow’s pension as well as her own contributory pension? The simple answer is no. One of the conditions around the State widow(er)’s pension is that, generally, you cannot be in receipt of another State welfare payment at the same time.

But that does not mean that your wife might not benefit somewhat in terms of pension payment should you die It might seem unfair that you cannot receive both payments. Clearly your widow – assuming you die before she does – will still have a number of fixed running costs for her home that would previously have been met by the pension paid to each of you. But certain costs will be lower by virtue of your no longer being around. And there would be a certain unfairness of two people in the same situation – i.e. living alone in older age – having entirely different financial resources funded by the State purely on the basis of one having had a spouse or partner and the other no





