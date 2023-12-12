50% of the ’Leading Actor’ category are Irish

This year has been a stellar year for Irish film, with the international success of An Cailin Ciuin and the various nominations that The Banshees of Inisherin clocked up. However, it’s looking like the 2024 awards season could be similarly dominated by Irish actors, if not film, if the Golden Globe nominations are anything to go by.

The nominations for the first major awards ceremony of 2024 (they take place on Sunday, January 7th) were revealed yesterday, and three of the six nominees in the ’Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’ category are Irish. Cillian Murphy gets the nod for his incredible turn in ’Oppenheimer’, while Andrew Scott is nominated for ’All of Us Strangers’ and Barry Keoghan for ’Saltburn’. The Irish trio are up against Leonardo DiCaprio for ’Killers of the Flower Moon’, Bradley Cooper for ’Maestro’ and Colman Domingo for ’Rustin’. Yorgos Lanthimos’s ’Poor Things’, which was co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures, was also nominated in various categories





