Four Irish athletes set to attend NFL training camp in America

Down’s Charlie Smyth and ex-Ireland rugby under-20 international Darragh Leader among the four set to travel, with Tyrone’s Niall Morgan missing out. Rory Beggan and Wicklow’s Mark Jackson are among four Irish athletes set to attend a training camp in America in a bid to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Alongside USA rugby player Tadhg Leader – Darragh’s brother – who will coach the quartet, the players are set to spend three weeks training as part of the NFL’s international player pathway. Beggan, Jackson and Smyth will all seek opportunities as NFL kickers, while Leader, a former Connacht back-three player and one time member of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad, will aim to make it as a punter. In September, the NFL announced changes to the number of international players taken on by individual teams





