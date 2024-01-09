Gardaí investigate fatal stabbing of man in west Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in his 30s in west Dublin. The victim, identified as Kevin Walsh, suffered stab wounds and died from his injuries. The incident occurred in an apartment in Lucan, and the victim was taken to Connolly Hospital where he later passed away.





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda Commissioner: Attacks on Refugee Accommodation Likely Committed by Local People Believing MisinformationGarda Commissioner states that attacks on refugee accommodation centres are likely committed by local people who believe misinformation, rather than being coordinated by the far right. He mentions the rise of political extremism in Europe, with the far right being a part of it, but denies evidence of a coordinated effort.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Garda Commissioner says lack of notification led to missed safety opportunities at Galway hotelThe Garda received no notification from Government a disused hotel in Co Galway had been designated as a centre for asylum seekers and so lost opportunities to increase safety around it, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Failure to react to 'red flags' led to death of girl at Dublin children's hospitalAn inquest has heard that staff at a children’s hospital in Dublin failed to react to a number of “red flags” that a young girl, who died 12 hours after being discharged from its emergency department, had sepsis.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Weekend Escapes to Dublin, Cork and ClareWhether you’ve got shopping, eating or just relaxing on your to-do list this winter, these weekend escapes to Dublin, Cork and Clare have a little of all three.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Housing Policy and Urban Sprawl in DublinThe older generation is setting housing policy for the younger generation, leading to urban sprawl in Dublin. Finding affordable housing near city centres remains a challenge for potential buyers, resulting in a car-based lifestyle.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dublin stabbings hero Caio Benicio reunites with family in BrazilCaio Benicio, the hero Deliveroo driver who disarmed a knife-wielding attacker in Dublin, has returned to Brazil to spend Christmas and New Year with his family. He was greeted by his wife and children at Rio de Janeiro’s main international airport. Caio was gifted nearly €370,000 from the public via a GoFundMe appeal after the stabbing attack.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »