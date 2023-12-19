Garda Commissioner: Attacks on Refugee Accommodation Likely Committed by Local People Believing Misinformation

Attacks on refugee accommodation centres are not being guided by “an invisible hand” and were likely committed by local people who chose to believe misinformation, Garda Commissioner says. Responding to questions about whether the far right were coordinating arson attacks, Mr Harris said there was “a rise in political extremism” in Europe and the “far right were an element of that”.

However, there was “no evidence to suggest there is a coordinated effort or an invisible hand” directing the arson attacks on refugee accommodation in the Republic this year





Garda Commissioner condemns violence against police in Dublin city centreGarda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the violence against gardaí in Dublin city centre. Crowds have attacked police officers, thrown missiles, and looted shops. A bus and a Luas have been set on fire. Harris described the perpetrators as a 'complete, lunatic hooligan faction' driven by far-right ideology.

Gardaí Acquire Water Cannons for Potential RiotsGardaí have obtained water cannons to be used in case of future riots or violent protests. The water cannons were acquired from the PSNI and will be operated solely by An Garda Síochána officers. Commissioner Drew Harris has assured all gardaí of his support if they use their powers to protect themselves and society in a lawful manner. Concerns were raised after attacks on individual gardaí who did not use weapons to defend themselves. The Commissioner commended the gardaí for their courageous and professional work.

Garda claims he was assaulted by fellow guard during Prince Charles' visitA garda has claimed in court that he was assaulted by a fellow guard as he sought to help a collapsed drunken colleague inside the Garda Training College where they were staying during a visit by then Prince Charles. Read more here:

First Dates star Fred Sirieix attacks Nigel Farage over Brexit campaignFirst Dates star Fred Sirieix criticizes Nigel Farage's Brexit campaign and calls it 'shameful'. He questions Farage's tactics and motivation for wanting the UK to leave Europe. Farage defends his stance despite the problems faced by the country since Brexit.

Israel pounds Gaza as Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacksHouthi officials state that they will continue their attacks on Israeli ships or those going to Israel in the Red Sea. US defence secretary announces joint patrols in the region.

Violent scenes in Dublin city centre lead to arrests and unrestThere was a large garda presence in Dublin city centre following violent scenes last night. Clashes with gardaí, shops smashed and looted, and buses and Luas carriages set on fire. Some arrests were made and gardaí are out in large numbers in the area. Last night’s unrest came after a stabbing in Parnell Square. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described those carrying out the rioting as a “complete lunatic, hooligan faction”. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has “no confidence” in Drew Harris or the Justice Minister.

