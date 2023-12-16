Dublin stabbings hero Caio Benicio reunites with family in Brazil

Dublin stabbings hero Caio Benicio has enjoyed an emotional reunion with his family after flying back to his native Brazil to spend Christmas and New Year with them. The hero Deliveroo driver was filmed embracing his 12-year-old son Breno after touching down at Rio de Janeiro’s main international airport before kissing and cuddling his wife Clara Biscaia and daughter Lara, 18.

Caio, one of the first on the scene to disarm a knife-wielding attacker in the horror November 23 incident which left three children and their teacher injured, was gifted nearly €370,000 from the public via a GoFundMe appeal set up after the stabbing attack. The 43-year-old jumped off his motorbike and used his crash helmet as a makeshift weapon. READ MORE: Winning Irish EuroMillions ticket locations announced as TWO players win big His wife told him after locking lips with him for the first time in six months: “We missed you so much, we were so looking forward to this reunio





