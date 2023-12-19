Garda Commissioner says lack of notification led to missed safety opportunities at Galway hotel

The Garda received no notification from Government a disused hotel in Co Galway had been designated as a centre for asylum seekers and so lost opportunities to increase safety around it, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said. The fire that destroyed the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill on Saturday night, just days before it was to be opened to international protection applicants, was now the subject of a “major” criminal investigation.

Mr Harris said if the Garda had been notified it could have performed risk assessments and could have offered safety advice to the property owners. However, in the case of Ross Lake House, gardaí realised the building had been designated for asylum seekers only when contacted by local councillor





