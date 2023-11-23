Garda Commissioner condemns violence against police in Dublin city centre

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the violence against gardaí in Dublin city centre. Crowds have attacked police officers, thrown missiles, and looted shops. A bus and a Luas have been set on fire. Harris described the perpetrators as a 'complete, lunatic hooligan faction' driven by far-right ideology.
Dublin-based Garda Detective Found Guilty of Assaulting Man in BarA Dublin-based garda detective has been found guilty of assaulting a man in a crowded bar after the man claimed he was taking selfies and not recording the officer and his colleagues. The incident occurred at Café en Seine in Dublin on 11 December 2019. The detective, Robert Hennessy, pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a GSOC investigation. The assault was captured on the bar's security camera system.
