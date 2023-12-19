Choosing the Perfect Wedding Hairstyle: Tips from Bridal Hairstylist Melanie Byrne

We sit down with bridal hairstylist Melanie Byrne (aka @the_marchhair) to take a peek at the most popular hairstyles for this wedding season.

When it comes to choosing the best hairstyle for your wedding day, there are a lot of factors to consider – will it suit your dress? Will it complement your face shape? Will it match the theme of your overall day? But one of the most important things to remember, says bridal hairstylist Melanie Byrne, is to choose a style that you will feel comfortable and confident in. “Choosing a hairstyle can be tricky, but it boils down to how you feel most like yourself. If you were to go on a night out and feel your most glamorous with your hair down, I wouldn’t suggest an updo on your wedding day. “Also,” she warns, “do not do anything just because your bridal party, your mother or the girl in the bridal shop told you to. It doesn’t have to be one way or the other – we can always work with what you want.”“This year, softer hair has been really trendy,” says Melanie. “A lot of my clients want a Hollywood wav





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chloe Ormond and Natara Byrne Attend Real Techniques' Christmas EventChloe Ormond and her mum Natara Byrne were among the familiar faces who attended Real Techniques' Christmas event in Dublin. The event showcased the brand's new Christmas gift sets and was hosted by Paul Ryder. Influencers and radio presenters were also in attendance.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Leinster's Ross Byrne Injured in Match Against MunsterLeinster's Ross Byrne suffers injury in early minutes of match against Munster, leaving the team with limited options. Ciarán Frawley steps in as replacement.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Bernard Byrne discusses his time with AIB and the future of DavyOutgoing Davy chief executive Bernard Byrne reflects on his challenging experience with AIB during the Irish financial crisis and discusses the future of Davy after his departure.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Harry Byrne set for first Champions Cup start after three-year waitLeinster's Harry Byrne is set to make his first Champions Cup start after a three-year wait due to injury. Despite being just 24 years old, this is considered the biggest game of Byrne's career.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Kinahan Cartel Mobster Liam Byrne Charged with 13 OffencesLiam Byrne, a member of the Kinahan cartel, is facing multiple charges including firearms-related offenses and perverting the course of justice. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in the UK. Byrne appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court after being extradited from Spain by the UK's National Crime Agency.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

A Weekend Getaway in Belfast: The Perfect Girls' TripWhether you want to whisk yourself off on a pre-Christmas getaway, or are planning on giving a loved one the gift of a staycation — I cannot recommend a weekend in Belfast enough. Don’t get me wrong, a weekend away with your other half is one of life’s greatest pleasures. It’s romantic and elegant and exists in its own little bubble of love and merriment. A trip away with family is just as joyous, and leaves you feeling extremely wholesome. But nothing quite compares to the excitement surrounding a girls’ trip. It just has an air of cosmopolitan divilment to it that defies explanation. Yes, we may be embarking on a long, stuffy bus journey, but we’ve attached such a sense of adventure to the expedition that we may as well be setting off on a round the world trip. The five hours spent in transit could very well have cast a shadow of agitation over our arrival, but Belfast city was positively radiating Christmas spirit, so we got right down to business and began exploring…, which is just about as central as you can get

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »