Fianna Fáil councillor's comments on Galway hotel fire referred to party's internal rules committee

Comments by Fianna Fáil councillors in wake of Galway hotel fire referred to party’s internal rules committee. Galway hotel fire: Gardaí believe blaze at premises due to house 70 asylum seekers started deliberately. On Sunday Mr Walsh told Galway Bay FM “If it was a criminal act, what made that criminal act happen? It was the senseless policy of the Government.

” He also said: “If it was done maliciously, it was absolutely the fear for the safety and wellbeing of their families that drove people to this.” In response to the Fianna Fáil move, Mr Walsh said he was told that the implications of his comments being reviewed by the committee would be deliberated on by its members. He also said: “I would have to accept being thrown out of the party before I would accept going against my own community.” Mr Walsh said he had condemned the fire at the hotel. He said the concerns of the community are about consultation and that the isolated area is “unsuitable” for housing asylum seekers





Galway Hotel Fire: Criminal Act Intended to Intimidate Asylum SeekersA fire at a Co Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekers was condemned as a criminal act of intimidation. The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, emphasized the right of migrants to safe accommodation and criticized baseless claims linking migrants with criminality. The fire has drawn condemnation from the Taoiseach and sparked criticism of the asylum housing policy.

