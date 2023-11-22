Garda claims he was assaulted by fellow guard during Prince Charles' visit

A garda has claimed in court that he was assaulted by a fellow guard as he sought to help a collapsed drunken colleague inside the Garda Training College where they were staying during a visit by then Prince Charles. The incident involving three gardaí happened as they were staying at the facility in Templemore, Co Tipperary in the early hours of 25 March 2022.

This was during a visit by the senior British royal who had been in Waterford on 24 March on a visit and Charles was due in Cashel, Co Tipperary on 25 March. All the gardaí involved are stationed in Kerry – they were deployed to Tipperary to work on the visit. Garda Patrick Curran, 35, who is attached to Killarney Garda Station is charged with assault causing harm to Garda John Burke of Tralee Garda Station while they were staying in the Garda College. The court heard that the gardaí had been socialising separately in pubs in Templemore. Garda Burke gave evidence before Judge Elizabeth McGrath at Thurles District Court in which he alleged he was attacked inside a room in the Áras Cúchulainn accommodation block





thejournal_ie » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda Commissioner loses appeal requiring him to provide former garda with information about social media postsKeith Blythe, who worked in legal department at Garda Headquarters, claimed he became subject of ‘grossly defamatory’ comments

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Garda ombudsman calls for witnesses after man seriously injured in Garda car incident on M50Brazilian living in Dublin was with friends on motorway trying to locate stolen motorbike when incident occurred

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

It looks like King Charles is ready to reconcile with Prince HarryIt appears that a new report is claiming that King Charles III is ready to reconcile with his son, Prince Harry.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Camilla receiving online abuse following The Crown’s depiction of Prince Charles affairCamilla Parker Bowles has been receiving online abuse following The Crown's depiction of her relationship with Prince Charles.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Ex garda pleads guilty to demanding claim moneyA 66-year-old former garda has pleaded guilty to two charges of demanding money with menaces.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Lack of Biros Blamed for Public Order Offences at Limerick Garda StationThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »