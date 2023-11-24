HEAD TOPICS

Gardaí Acquire Water Cannons for Potential Riots

  • 📰 rtenews
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 46 sec. here
  • 16 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 71%
  • Publisher: 99%

Gardaí have obtained water cannons to be used in case of future riots or violent protests. The water cannons were acquired from the PSNI and will be operated solely by An Garda Síochána officers. Commissioner Drew Harris has assured all gardaí of his support if they use their powers to protect themselves and society in a lawful manner. Concerns were raised after attacks on individual gardaí who did not use weapons to defend themselves. The Commissioner commended the gardaí for their courageous and professional work.

Gardaí, Water Cannons, Riots, Violent Protests, PSNI, An Garda Síochána, Commissioner Drew Harris, Support, Lawful, Proportionate, Attacks, Defend, Courageous, Professional

Gardaí have acquired water cannons for use in the events of any further riots or violent protests. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris secured two water cannons from the PSNI which are due in Dublin this evening. In a statement the PSNI said that it"dispatched two water cannons in response to a Mutual Aid request from An Garda Síochána. "These will be solely operated by An Garda Síochána officers.

" Commissioner Harris has also written to all gardaí assuring them of his support if they use their coercive powers to protect themselves and society in a lawful and proportionate manner. Concerns had been raised following attacks on the streets last night on individual gardaí who did not draw their batons or other weapons to defend themselves. The Commissioner also said he wanted to commend the gardaí on what he described as a very courageous job done with great professionalism last nigh

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda ombudsman calls for witnesses after man seriously injured in Garda car incident on M50Brazilian living in Dublin was with friends on motorway trying to locate stolen motorbike when incident occurred
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Garda Commissioner Denies Exodus of Senior Officers is Vote of No ConfidenceDrew Harris was responding to the latest recruitment problems in the force
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Garda Commissioner denies exodus of officers is proof of no confidence in himDrew Harris was responding to the latest recruitment problems in the force
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Garda Commissioner condemns violence against police in Dublin city centreGarda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the violence against gardaí in Dublin city centre. Crowds have attacked police officers, thrown missiles, and looted shops. A bus and a Luas have been set on fire. Harris described the perpetrators as a 'complete, lunatic hooligan faction' driven by far-right ideology.
Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Measures to improve road safety will ‘struggle’ to make impact without increased Garda visibilityMinister of State Jack Chambers raises concerns with Garda Commissioner as road fatalities rise
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

No senior gardaí apply for deputy commissioner roleThe Government has been strongly criticised because no serving senior garda officer has applied for the role of deputy garda commissioner and there has been a call to pause the recruitment process.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »