Gardaí Acquire Water Cannons for Potential Riots

Gardaí have acquired water cannons for use in the events of any further riots or violent protests. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris secured two water cannons from the PSNI which are due in Dublin this evening. In a statement the PSNI said that it"dispatched two water cannons in response to a Mutual Aid request from An Garda Síochána. "These will be solely operated by An Garda Síochána officers.
" Commissioner Harris has also written to all gardaí assuring them of his support if they use their coercive powers to protect themselves and society in a lawful and proportionate manner. Concerns had been raised following attacks on the streets last night on individual gardaí who did not draw their batons or other weapons to defend themselves. The Commissioner also said he wanted to commend the gardaí on what he described as a very courageous job done with great professionalism last nigh
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
No senior gardaí apply for deputy commissioner roleThe Government has been strongly criticised because no serving senior garda officer has applied for the role of deputy garda commissioner and there has been a call to pause the recruitment process.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »