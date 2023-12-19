Lucy Kennedy: My day job at Classic Hits radio makes me a happier, nicer person

She’s down-to-earth, mischievous, and never without a smile on her face. And while Lucy Kennedy has been on Virgin Media for 10 years, she says it’s her day job at Classic Hits radio that makes her “a happier, nicer person” as she gets to spend four hours every day with her best friend, Colm Hayes. Over the years though Lucy’s career hasn’t always gone her way; she left RTÉ after a long stint there and one of her biggest shows, Ireland’s Got Talent, was axed in a surprise move.

But she never takes anything personally, admitting to RSVP : “As much as I love my jobs they don’t define me and losing them certainly wouldn’t break me, I would find something else.” Away from TV and radio, Lucy’s biggest and most important role is her job as a mum to 14-year-old Jack, 11-year-old Holly and seven-year-old Jess, and being wife to husband Richie Governe





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.