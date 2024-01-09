Speculation over Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin as potential candidates for European Council president

European Council president Charles Michel’s decision to step down prompts speculation Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin may be considered for roleleaders, setting their agenda and brokering compromises, and the national leaders prefer to elect former heads of government as they bring the desired experience and statesmanlike status to the role.

Though neither is seen as a frontrunner, the names of both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have been among those circulating in Brussels as potential candidates, sources close to the matter say. They would represent their centre-right European People’s Party and liberal Renew groups respectively, and their appointment would depend on how complex political negotiations play out. It is unclear whether either would be interested in the job. This weekend, Mr Varadkar said he intended to contest the coming general election due by March 2025, while Mr Martin said in November that he would lead Fianna Fáil into the next electio





