Failure to react to 'red flags' led to death of girl at Dublin children's hospital

An inquest has heard that staff at a children’s hospital in Dublin failed to react to a number of “red flags” that a young girl, who died 12 hours after being discharged from its emergency department, had sepsis. A verdict of medical misadventure was returned in relation to the death of four year-old Ahana Singh at her home at Venetian Hall Apartments in Killester, Dublin on December 3, 2022. She had moved with her parents from India to Ireland just two months earlier.
A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard evidence of how blood was coming out of the girl’s nose and mouth as her parents were trying to resuscitate her. READ MORE - Man, 41, who said €280,000 heroin arrest was 'an effing set-up' is jailed She had become unresponsive after returning home from Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin where she had been diagnosed with a suspected chest infectio
