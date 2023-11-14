12-year-old Dublin schoolboy dies by suicide in 'a moment of madness'

A 12-year-old Dublin schoolboy took his own life in “a moment of madness”, an inquest has heard. The boy’s father told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that he did not believe his son’s death was planned or premeditated in any way. The boy was found in an unresponsive state in his bedroom at the family home in north Dublin by his younger brother on July 19, 2021. He died two days later at Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street from his injuries.
The boy’s father said he was “just shocked” by what occurred and could not explain why it had happened. He outlined to coroner Aisling Gannon how his son was “absolutely full of the joys of life.” The man said he had no knowledge of his son having any previous notion of taking his own life. “I don’t know how to explain it,” he remarked. “It was absolutely not suicide
Ireland Headlines
