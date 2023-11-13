Dublin detective found guilty of attacking man in bar

A Dublin-based garda detective has been found guilty of attacking a man in a crowded bar who told a court that he was "taking selfies" and not photographing or recording the off-duty officer and his colleagues on a night out. Garda Robert Hennessy pleaded not guilty to assaulting social care worker Michael Finnegan, 40, from Crumlin in Dublin, who was repeatedly punched in the face while socialising at Café en Seine on Dawson Street, Dublin, on 11 December 2019.

Hennessy was prosecuted following a Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigation leading to his non-jury trial at Dublin District Court. Mr Finnegan testified that Hennessy told him he was in garda intelligence before he repeatedly punched him, leaving him bleeding, in pain, dizzy, and with a split lip. It was captured on the bar's security camera system and the footage was played during the trial. The detective garda is in a specialist unit which does surveillance work

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Dublin-based Garda Detective Found Guilty of Assaulting Man in BarA Dublin -based garda detective has been found guilty of assaulting a man in a crowded bar after the man claimed he was taking selfies and not recording the officer and his colleagues. The incident occurred at Café en Seine in Dublin on 11 December 2019. The detective, Robert Hennessy, pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a GSOC investigation. The assault was captured on the bar's security camera system.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain highThe near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTENEWS: Second batch of heroin found with nitazene in DublinThe Health Service Executive has confirmed that a second batch of illegal drugs linked to overdoses in the Dublin region was identified as heroin adulterated with nitazene drugs.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Environmental Health Officer Inspects Dublin Hotel KitchenEnvironmental health officer Claudia Gildea inspects the kitchen of an unnamed hotel in the centre of Dublin . Rats alive and dead, cockroaches roaming free, rotting birds, filthy kitchens and raw sewage are just some of the eye-catchingly revolting words and phrases found in(HSE) and have been a staple of Irish journalism for years, always attracting readers with a keen interest in restaurant horrors.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Dublin football legend shows off incredible medal haulThe collection is now stored together inside a frame with the magical line - 'A part of what was Dublin ....'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Storm Debi: 'Severe' delays to public transport with no Dublin Bus before 9amHere is the full list of public transport services which will be affected on Monday morning

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »