Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain high

The near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%.

While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high

