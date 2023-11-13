HEAD TOPICS

Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain high

IrishTimes1 min.

The near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

Dublin, Rents, Stabilisation, Costs, High

The near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%.

While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high

Ireland Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Rents rising nationally but marked slowdown in Dublin Rents being sought for properties on the open-market nationally are continuing to increase, but there has been a continued slowdown in the rate of increase in Dublin .
Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Storm Debi: 'Severe' delays to public transport with no Dublin Bus before 9amHere is the full list of public transport services which will be affected on Monday morning
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTENEWS: Second batch of heroin found with nitazene in DublinThe Health Service Executive has confirmed that a second batch of illegal drugs linked to overdoses in the Dublin region was identified as heroin adulterated with nitazene drugs.
Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Dublin derby delight for Pat's as they win FAI CupSt Patrick's Athletic were crowned Sports Direct FAI Cup champions for the second time in three years following a 3-1 victory over Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium.
Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Arrest after man dies in road crash in DublinOne man has been arrested after a man in his 20s died in a road traffic crash in Dublin overnight.
Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Dublin football legend shows off incredible medal haulThe collection is now stored together inside a frame with the magical line - 'A part of what was Dublin ....'
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »