Fans threaten to boycott I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! over Nigel Farage's participation

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! may see a huge drop in ratings as some fans of the ITV show, which airs on Virgin Media in Ireland, have vowed to boycott it. It comes after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage landed in Brisbane ahead of the upcoming series amid speculation ITV has paid him an eye-watering £1.5 million to take part in the show. Mr Farage, 59, has previously come under fire for his controversial comments on topics such as the Dunblane massacre to hitting out at working mums.

The former MEP has been accused of racism, sexism and xenophobia over the course of his career which has rattled viewers of the ITV show. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer said: "Just so upset by this. Ant, Dec & ITV platforming a xenophobe who revels in whipping up division & poison. What has this country become?" READ MORE: Ireland storm tracker as Met Eireann gives exact timeline for Storm Debi amid red weather warning A second added: "BOYCOTT.... ITV - seeing a rating drop is the only message that will register with the powers that be.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.