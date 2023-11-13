Mother-of-two severs Garda Inspector's foot in drink-driving incident

A Limerick mother-of-two left an off-duty Garda Inspector for dead in a ditch after severing his foot when she knocked him down off his bicycle, while high on a cocktail of drink and drugs, a court heard today. Niamh McDonnell, (30), woke up on the morning in question and smoked a cannabis joint before going to work at a creche in west county Limerick. After finishing work at around 2.30pm, McDonnell went to a pub where she consumed five vodkas and five shots of whiskey, liquor and tequila.

READ MORE: Limerick woman pleads guilty to drink-driving incident that left garda with 'life-changing' injuries McDonnell, from Gortskagh, Castlemahon, Co Limerick, turned down an offer from a friend to drive her home from the pub on June 30, 2022. Instead of accepting the lift, McDonnell got behind the wheel of her mother-in-law’s navy blue Volkswagen Passat, heavily intoxicated. On her route home she collided with off-duty Garda Inspector Niall Flood, (53), from behind, Limerick Circuit Court hear

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Garda anger after FOUR suspected drink-drivers caught overnightA total of four drivers were arrested on suspicion of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Clonmel Commercials book Munster semi-final spot as Castlehaven advance after extra-timeClonmel Commercials were looking for revenge after losing out to Limerick ’s Newcastle-West last year.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Gardai investigating 'arson attack' on Limerick house where criminal found deadGer Curtin, who had convictions for burglary and theft, was found dead outside the house in November

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Limerick postwoman hospitalised after being struck by flying storm debrisAn Post said the worker had received medical attention in Limerick but 'thankfully' was not seriously injured

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTENEWS: Dublin-based Garda Detective Found Guilty of Assaulting Man in BarA Dublin-based garda detective has been found guilty of assaulting a man in a crowded bar after the man claimed he was taking selfies and not recording the officer and his colleagues. The incident occurred at Café en Seine in Dublin on 11 December 2019. The detective, Robert Hennessy, pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a GSOC investigation. The assault was captured on the bar's security camera system.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Garda could be run by non-nationals in coming years, senior gardai warn ministerAfter the failure to fill the post of deputy commissioner this week it is now likely that position will go to a non-garda applicant.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »