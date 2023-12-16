Housing Policy and Urban Sprawl in Dublin

The older generation, who are generally living in their own homes, are setting housing policy for a younger generation. However, finding affordable housing near city centres remains a big problem for potential buyers. As a result, urban sprawl continues and many new buyers in Dublin can only afford to purchase on the outskirts or in commuter counties. This leads to a car-based lifestyle, which goes against Ireland's spatial planning goals.

Instead of using public transportation or cycling, these buyers spend their day in the car. The number of people traveling to work by car is increasing, with over 60% of people using cars and many leaving before 7am





