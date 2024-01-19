Gardaí Investigate Bomb Theory in Dublin Homeless Shelter Explosion

Gardaí were last night probing the shock theory that the explosion that killed a homeless man was caused by a bomb. Sources have told the Irish Mirror that investigators believe the suspected device was underneath the man’s bed in a Dublin homeless shelter – and exploded as he slept. The explosion caused massive damage to the room of the man and killed him instantly. Sources said there is no suggestion of anyone else being involved in the incident.

The Irish Mirror has learned that the man was a Polish national in his 30s and had been living in Dublin for at least several months. READ MORE: Dublin explosion: Man killed in blast at city centre homeless hostel It had initially been suspected that the blast at the Depaul homeless centre on Little Britain Street, just off Capel Street in central Dublin, may have been caused by a gas heater – but that was quickly ruled out. “It was 100% not linked to gas or any heater,” a source told the Irish Mirror last nigh





