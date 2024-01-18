Government plan to surge policing in Dublin ends after budget is spent

A Government plan to surge policing in Dublin and shore up perceptions of public safety, following street violence last year, has quietly ended after the €10 million budget for the operation was spent and not renewed.

Funding for the policing surge was unveiled by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee last year after she came under extreme pressure following a series of violent attacks in central Dublin during summer, including on Talbot Street and in Temple Bar where tourists were violently targeted. There was also a series of other violent incidents, including serious beatings and stabbings which put Ms McEntee under pressure, resulting in her making available €10 million to help the Garda make the streets feel safer though a high-visibility operation





