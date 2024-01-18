New Restaurant in Dublin: Allta

The restaurant has more of the sophisticated air of Kol, Santiago Lastro’s Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant which is one of the hottest in London. Photograph: Nick BradshawNo point in burying the lede here. I’m in heaven. This is going to be my restaurant of the year. I have always loved the food from Niall Davidson, the chef behind Allta, with his Øland sourdough and shiitake miso butter and dishes that are imbued with the mind-altering machinations of miso, koji and lacto ferments.

This time around, in his new restaurant in Dublin’s Capital Dock, he has a custom-built Rhys Allen levitation grill with nine levels, fuelled by she-oak and orange-wood charcoal and a smidgen of apple wood. He describes his newest iteration of Allta as having a “very St John style menu”, referring to Fergus Henderson’s restaurant in London where he worked for a number of years. Certainly, a mention of offal and madeleines on the menu is a bit of a nod, and amazingly, it is not a tasting menu but a graze-as-you-please affair. There is no requirement to eat a plate from each section, or a main cours





