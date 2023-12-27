Top Spots for Winter Walks and Coffee in Dublin

This is the time of year to go for long crisp walks, bundled up in a hat and scarf with a warm cup of coffee, hot chocolate, babyccino, pupuccino or something in that vein in your hands.

The light doesn’t last very long these days, so make the most of these quieter mornings, get out and get strolling – with the promised reward of a coffee at the end or during or both! Here are some top spots to stretch your legs and grab a cuppa …When walking around the beautiful Bray seafront, taking in the views can be tiring work. Stop off at Catalyst Coffee a bright pink coffee spot where you can get delicious coffee, veggie food and sweet treats. They also offer delicious hot soup and toasted focaccia sandwiches if something more substantial is desired. A walk through Cruagh Wood is a wonderful, wintery experience. It is a looped trail leading to a summit with stunning views of Dublin City. Depending on how enthusiastic a climber you are, you can take a more challenging route a little further across to Tibradden via Cruag





