Gardaí on Alert for Possible Reprisal Attacks After Shooting in Dublin Restaurant

Gardaí on alert for the possibility of reprisal attacks following incident inside busy west Dublin restaurant that resulted in death of gunman. In both cases, heavily armed perpetrators entered a busy premises, filled with families and children, and opened fire. In each attack, the gunmen were trying to kill a rival; in both cases they failed. Both attacks shocked the nation and led to fears of retaliation. In the case of the Regency, those fears were well-founded.

It remains to be seen if Blanchardstown will spark a similarly bloody series of events. Last Sunday's shooting was marked by an almost unbelievable lack of forward planning. Sources described a chaotic attack by criminals who appeared to have failed to undertake even a basic scouting of the premises. On Sunday, Brownes Steakhouse, a popular family restaurant on Blanchardstown's Main Street, was busy with diners enjoying a Christmas Eve meal.





