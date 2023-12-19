Frascati Centre in Dublin Becomes Impressive Beauty and Wellness Hub

A fresh start gave the winner of Frascati’s Makeover 2023 Competition back her jolly joie de vivre… Not only has the Frascati Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin been delivering great shops (and service) to customers for 40 years, it has also recently developed into the most impressive beauty, fitness and wellness hub in South Dublin.

These days, alongside busy shoppers and leisurely browsers, you are likely to see a lithe lady fresh from her yoga class at YogaHub or an energetic Duracell bunny running to her training session at F45. The addition of health and fitness brands to the great Frascati mix of hair and beauty salons and dental and aesthetic clinics, means that visitors to Frascati can achieve top-to-toe, inside-out, healthful, beautiful, and enjoyable time to themselves, whatever their age, fitness level or indeed inclination! The amazing annual Frascati Makeover competition 2023 delivered a worthy winner whose story, though not particularly remarkable, was so akin to many of our storie





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garda Commissioner condemns violence against police in Dublin city centreGarda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the violence against gardaí in Dublin city centre. Crowds have attacked police officers, thrown missiles, and looted shops. A bus and a Luas have been set on fire. Harris described the perpetrators as a 'complete, lunatic hooligan faction' driven by far-right ideology.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Riots in Dublin City CentreGarda in riot gear and shields were advancing down O’Connell Street as rioters set a bus and tram on fire. The riot had spilled over from a nearby area where a Garda car had been set on fire and several gardaí injured. Gardaí began clearing the area to remove rioters.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Multiple Stabbings in Dublin City CentreFive people, including three young children, were hospitalized after a suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre. Rioting has broken out in Dublin City centre. Dublin Bus remains out of service.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Violent scenes in Dublin city centre lead to arrests and unrestThere was a large garda presence in Dublin city centre following violent scenes last night. Clashes with gardaí, shops smashed and looted, and buses and Luas carriages set on fire. Some arrests were made and gardaí are out in large numbers in the area. Last night’s unrest came after a stabbing in Parnell Square. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described those carrying out the rioting as a “complete lunatic, hooligan faction”. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has “no confidence” in Drew Harris or the Justice Minister.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Dublin businesses concerned about cost and impact of riots on tradeStaff and customers of the Arnotts department store that was looted during Thursday’s riots in Dublin have been left “shaken”, according to its chief executive Donald McDonald, who added that the perpetrators should be ashamed of their actions.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Six-year-old girl discharged from hospital after Dublin stabbing attackA six-year-old girl injured in the stabbing attack on schoolchildren in Dublin has been discharged from the hospital. Two other children and two adults remain in serious condition.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »