1930s Dublin 7 Home Gets a Family-Friendly Extension

This 1930s Dublin 7 home has been given space, light and plenty of storage thanks to an extension designed around family life. Diarmaid Brophy Architects have ensured the space feels connected to the original home, while providing a calm, uncluttered space for their clients’ growing family. The internal layout was intact and most original items were still in place. At some point a garage had been added to the side and a small kitchen lean-to to the back.

Work had been required before the couple moved in, and their limited budget at the time dictated the extent of this work





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Architect designs unique family home in Dublin suburbsMark Arigho of Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects designed a unique family home in the suburbs of Dublin, nestled amongst protected trees.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Frascati Centre in Dublin Becomes Impressive Beauty and Wellness HubThe Frascati Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin has transformed into an impressive beauty, fitness, and wellness hub. With the addition of health and fitness brands, visitors can enjoy a top-to-toe, inside-out, healthful, beautiful, and enjoyable time to themselves. The winner of the Frascati Makeover 2023 Competition reflects the relatable stories of many.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Scenes of joy at Dublin Airport as family return for ChristmasConor Pope reports from Dublin Airport where he spoke to some of the thousands of Irish people living abroad, who have come home for Christmas.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Emotional Reunions at Dublin Airport for ChristmasFamilies and friends were reunited at Dublin Airport for Christmas, with emotions running high. The arrivals hall was filled with joy as loved ones touched down from various destinations. Dublin GAA star celebrates Christmas engagement to partner Deirdre Scanlon also shared her excitement for her family's arrival.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Man stabbed to death in Dublin restaurantThe DPP will decide if the people who killed Tristan Sherry, who was stabbed almost 30 times following botched gun attack, will face criminal charges. The attack is believed to be linked to a long-running dispute between criminals in Dublin.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Emotional Reunions at Dublin Airport as Families Gather for ChristmasFamilies and friends were reunited at Dublin Airport for Christmas, with emotions running high. The arrivals hall was filled with joy as loved ones touched down from various destinations. Christmas jumpers and Santa hats were worn as families reunited. Read more about a Dublin GAA star's Christmas engagement and the excitement of families coming together.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »