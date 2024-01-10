Woman who filmed porn with garda insists she's 'not racist' after protest against asylum seekers

A woman who once filmed a porn with a garda insists she’s "not racist" after participating in a protest against male asylum seekers in Co Mayo. Carla O’Connor, who was once better known under the nickname 'Carla4Garda', was at the centre of a major protest against the proposed housing of 50 male asylum seekers at Gannon’s Hotel in Ballinrobe this week.

Now Carla, who says she’s turned her life around and is in a new career as a truck driver, says she’s getting abused on social media by trolls who have connected her to her porn past - and labelled her a "bigot" after she was spotted at the protests. READ MORE - Garda porn clip star Carla4Garda 'arrested for possessing officer's uniform' "I’m not a racist or I’m not a bigot. To call me one is laughable," she told us. "Nobody in the town has said anything bad to me. The only negative has been online and it’s people who are not from the town. "They can all piss off. This is our business. We are the ones who were going to have to live with this," she sai





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman who lost sister to ovarian cancer saves another woman's life after ad campaignA woman who lost her sister to ovarian cancer just eight days after her diagnosis has since saved another woman’s life after taking part in an ad campaign about the signs to look out for.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in Trial of Woman Accused of Murdering Former LoverA woman who denies murdering her former lover broke down in tears on Monday afternoon when a jury failed to agree a verdict following her month-long trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Marie McGinley: A Woman in Tech at a Law FirmMarie McGinley brings her expertise to Eversheds Sutherland's Global Technology and AI Leadership team and to clients in Ireland and across the world in the areas of cyber security, data protection and technology development.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Woman pedestrian killed in Co Donegal brings Irish road death toll to sevenThe number of people killed on Irish roads in the first five days of the year has climbed to seven following the death of a woman pedestrian in her 20s in Co Donegal.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Woman relieved as abuser jailed, doesn't have to invite him to weddingA young woman shares her relief after her abuser was jailed for a series of attacks on her as a child. She no longer has to invite him to her wedding. The woman recounts her life since being abused by her uncle in the 1990s and enduring decades of family functions with him. The abuser pleaded guilty to indecent assault charges and is already serving a seven-year sentence for previous cases.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Antrim woman shares weight loss journey after cancer scareAn Antrim woman has spoken about her weight loss with a Slimming World group, prompted by a soul-crushing admission from her surgeon after being landed in hospital following a cancer scare.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »