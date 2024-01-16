Garda sergeant accused of assault and perverting justice

A garda sergeant is accused of asking another, lower-ranking garda to avoid making a record of an incident in which the sergeant allegedly assaulted a suspect. Waterford District Court heard on Monday that Garda Sergeant William Doyle is accused of two charges, one of a section 2 assault against a suspect, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, and another of attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly requesting no record be taken.

An average of 10 homeless people died every month in the State in 2020, according to the latest statistics from the Health Research Board (HRB). Data from closed coroners’ files across Ireland shows 121 people who were homeless died during that year, up from 92 people in 2019. Gardai have a “new starting line” in dealing with anti-migrant protests after there were clashes awaiting asylum-seekers arriving in Roscrea





