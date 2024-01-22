Woman Maliciously Complies with Manager's Request to Come into Office Despite Medication Side Effects

If you have worked remotely for too long, you have perhaps forgotten all the “joys” of being around random people, from ceaseless sounds and noises to smells that make you long for the days of mandatory masking. One day, despite being on medication that made her quite gassy, a woman's manager insisted she come into the office. In response, she decided to maliciously comply. We reached out to her for more details.





boredpanda » / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wind Phone Allows Woman to Speak to Deceased GrandmotherMonica Chow-Briggs recently had the opportunity to speak to her deceased grandmother through a wind phone. The phone, located in the Starkey Hill Conservation Area, allows individuals to connect with their loved ones who have passed away. Monica's emotional experience with the phone touched her and her mother, Lynda Chow.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Woman Receives Anonymous Letter Criticizing Her Christmas DecorationsAfter spending weeks decorating her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse receives an anonymous letter criticizing her Christmas decorations. The letter sparks an outpouring of support from around the world.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Sydney Woman Struggles to Find Suitable Rental Amidst Apartment IssuesA woman in Sydney is facing difficulties finding a suitable rental due to issues with her current apartment, including draughts, water leaks, and slanted floors. Despite wanting to move, she hasn't been able to find an affordable option for her and her pets.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Woman Shares Experience with Former Bar OwnerRachel, whose identity is protected, reveals her encounter with Grant Lee Cichacki, a former bar owner. She recounts being drugged and expresses her concerns about speaking out. Cichacki's ownership of three pubs is confirmed, but he is no longer associated with them.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

'She's a hero': Cowichan Valley woman helps hundreds of people and animals in needWhile Allara the dog is dressed to impress in a flower-print dress, her owner Judy Bobke is dressed in her best jeans.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Woman Alleges Sexual Misconduct by Saanich Police OfficerA Saanich woman, known as Devon, has accused an on-duty police officer of sexually touching her during their meetings. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner rejected the department's initial reports twice before accepting the third report on Dec. 1, 2023.

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »