Wind Phone Allows Woman to Speak to Deceased Grandmother

Monica Chow-Briggs never got to meet her grandmother, who died before she was born. But thanks to a growing trend in grief relief, she recently had a chance to speak to her. A wind phone made that possible. In the woods in Starkey Hill Conservation Area, just outside Guelph, if you follow the path and veer to the right, you will come across a wind phone. It’s nestled in the forest on a tree and its wires aren’t connected to anything.

The intention is for you to pick up the phone and speak to a loved one who died. Lynda Chow, her daughter and husband were part of a group getting together before the holidays on the trail at Starkey Hill. The children were curious about the phone. Nine-year-old Monica ran to her mom to get the number of her grandmother. She dialed the number on the rotary phone but needed some help. She spoke to her grandmother with no response on the other end. Tears streamed down Lynda's face after her daughter hung up the phone. "It's been a long time since I've thought about it," said Lynda, whose mom died when she was 15 from lung cance





