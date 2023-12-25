Woman Receives Anonymous Letter Criticizing Her Christmas Decorations

After three weeks of working long days to decorate her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse was looking forward to inspiring an abundance of Christmas cheer in her neighbourhood. “It’s such a warm and fuzzy feeling,” Cheryl smiles, looking at the reindeer on her roof, the red bow on her gate, and the Christmas tree along the driveway. But then Cheryl felt the opposite, after opening her mailbox the other day to find an envelope addressed to "Occupant.

"The anonymous letter writer called Cheryl's house "the joke of the neighbourhood." "It looks more like Santa's whorehouse or a Christmas abortion," the letter continued. "Tone it down a bit."Although Cheryl suspects she'll never know who wrote the letter, she had no doubt why she spent so much time decorating this year. Cheryl's son died a couple months ago, and working to display all this light during such a dark time is like therapy.It also helped after a friend posted the letter on a local online community group.Which inspired thousands and thousands of words of encouragement from as far away as Ireland and New Zealan





