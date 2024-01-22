Canada's silence on Israel genocide accusation won't protect it from consequences: experts

Amidst South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in its war against Hamas, the Liberal government may be trying to strike a tone of tactical neutrality to manage both a divided public and caucus. But international justice experts say silence won’t allow Canada to escape the consequences of the court's ruling.

Liberal MPs Marco Mendicino, left, and Anthony Housefather have urged Canada to reject South Africa’s claim that Israel’s military action in Gaza is genocidal, calling the accusation 'baseless and unconscionable.' The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia On Jan. 9, Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal, Que.) and Marco Mendicino (Eglinton–Lawrence, On





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney Woman Struggles to Find Suitable Rental Amidst Apartment IssuesA woman in Sydney is facing difficulties finding a suitable rental due to issues with her current apartment, including draughts, water leaks, and slanted floors. Despite wanting to move, she hasn't been able to find an affordable option for her and her pets.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Calgary Council Faces Criticism for Receiving Raise Amidst Rising CostsAmidst rising costs in Calgary, some argue that the city council should not have received a raise due to the financial struggles faced by residents. The raise was proposed based on the work of an independent committee, but critics claim that it is irresponsible given the increased cost of living.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah on Brink of Wider WarIsrael and Hezbollah are on the brink of wider war after a week of threats and attacks. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has raised concerns about how Hezbollah may retaliate against an Israeli strike in Beirut. Both sides have experienced casualties and displacement, with constant artillery and missile fire across the border. A recent drone strike in southern Beirut has escalated tensions.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel in Response to Killing of Hamas LeaderLebanon's Hezbollah militia fired rockets at northern Israel in response to the killing of a top leader from the allied Hamas group. Hezbollah leader warned Israel of swift response on the battlefield. If Hezbollah doesn't retaliate, all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attack.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Israel's military objectives in Gaza remain unfulfilledAfter more than three horrible months of war in Gaza, Israel’s stated military objectives remain unfulfilled: Hamas is not defeated, the hostages have not been released and the militants who planned the Oct. 7 attacks are still alive.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Extreme Cold and Winter Storms Hit CanadaMuch of Canada experienced extreme cold temperatures and winter storms, leading to high demand for electricity and warnings of rotating outages.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »