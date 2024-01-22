Acclaimed Director Norman Jewison Passes Away at 97

HEAD TOPICS

Norman Jewison, the versatile Canadian-born director known for his Hollywood films, has died at the age of 97. With a career spanning from comedies to socially impactful dramas, Jewison aimed to confront racism and injustice through his work.

Norman Jewison, the acclaimed Canadian-born director known for his diverse range of Hollywood films, has passed away at the age of 97. With three Oscar nominations and a lifetime achievement award, Jewison's career spanned from Doris Day comedies to socially impactful dramas like 'In the Heat of the Night'. His experiences with racism during his time in the Canadian navy influenced his filmmaking, as he aimed to confront and challenge societal issues.

