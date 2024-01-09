Woman Shares Experience with Former Bar Owner

Rachel, whose real name is being protected, shares her experience with Grant Lee Cichacki, whom she met while working in the Calgary bar scene. She recalls Cichacki buying her drinks at a Calgary Stampede event, after which she lost consciousness. Rachel expresses her non-consent and fear of the consequences if she were to speak out. Corporate registry documents confirm Cichacki's ownership of three pubs, but all establishments have announced his departure on social media.





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Splurges on Expensive Disney RestaurantA woman shocks people online after splurging on a particular Disney restaurant with extravagant price tags. She shares her experience on TikTok.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

TikTok and Instagram Influencer Sammi Jefcoate Shares Her JourneySammi Jefcoate, a TikTok and Instagram influencer, talks about her experience of joining TikTok and gaining a million followers in a month. She shares her daily outfits, beauty routine, nail art appointments, and visits to the tattoo parlour.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

98-year-old woman defies gender norms and becomes a plane mechanicRonnie Butcher, a 98-year-old woman, defied gender norms by enlisting in the air force and becoming a plane mechanic. Raised in a convent, Ronnie's rebellious nature led her to pursue a career that was uncommon for women at the time. She excelled in her training and enjoyed the challenge of taking apart and fixing planes.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened herA woman claims that a suspended police officer in Victoria threatened her. The Whitecaps move their Champions Cup game due to a scheduling conflict. A seniors group questions the province's decision not to cover the cost of a new vaccine. Marina Goodyear confronts her father in court for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother. A survey reveals low optimism about the future of Canada's middle class. A volcanic eruption occurs in Iceland. Jonathan Majors is convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Man charged with murder of missing woman appears in courtDean Frederick Penney, the estranged husband of missing woman Jennifer Hillier-Penney, has made a court appearance in Corner Brook. Hillier-Penney, who was last seen in 2016, has not been found. Supporters of the victim were emotional after waiting seven years for an arrest.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Vigil Held for Missing Woman Pamela HolopainenA vigil is being held to mark the anniversary of Pamela Holopainen's disappearance, organized by her sister Vanessa Brousseau. The vigil includes a walk, drumming, singing, speakers, and raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »