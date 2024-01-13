Sydney Woman Struggles to Find Suitable Rental Amidst Apartment Issues

Her Sydney apartment needs repairs. It is draughty and Cramman keeps the heat cranked to keep it warm; oil heat which is included in her $890 monthly rent for the main floor apartment. There are cracks in the drywall, including the kitchen ceiling near the light which appears to be due to water and Cramman said has seen water dripping from there over the last month. The floor of the room where Cramman does her laundry is slanted away from the house.

Cramman said she "feels unsafe" when in that room. Water leaking through the ceiling of the one-bedroom apartment over the Christmas holidays was another problem with the apartment, which Cramman informed her landlord about. But as much as the 40-year-old would like to move, she isn't able to because she isn't able to find an appropriate, affordable rental for her, her cat and her senior dog. "I want to move. I desperately want to move. I've been looking since May," said Cramman. "I really like (the landlords here). They're great people.





