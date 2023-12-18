98-year-old woman defies gender norms and becomes a plane mechanic

When Ronnie Butcher is not playing bingo with a friend, the 98-year-old is telling jokes she declines to repeat. Ronnie also politely refrains from elaborating on what it was like being raised in a convent between the ages of three and 15, while her parents were working. “I’m a little rebellious,” she says before bursting into laughter. “Maybe a lot rebellious.

” Like when Ronnie repeatedly witnessed her neighbourhood in London being bombed during the war, she decided enlist in the air force when she was 17, on the first day she was eligible, without telling her parents. “When I went home and told my father, who was already in the Royal Air Force, he just about had a fit,” Ronnie says. “I wanted to do things that the average woman didn’t want to do,” Ronnie says. Ronnie says she graduated from training near the top of her class and became one of the few women to become a plane mechanic, which she excelled at. “I enjoyed having something to take apart and put together and make work,” Ronnie smiles. “And I had to fly in every plane that I worked on





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is best equipped to beat Premier Doug FordMississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is the best candidate to beat Premier Doug Ford in the upcoming Ontario Liberal leadership race. She has received an endorsement from the Toronto Star's editorial board and is confident in her ability to bring positive and progressive change.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

Father Teaches Daughter a Lesson After She Throws Tantrum at SchoolA father teaches his teen daughter a lesson after she throws a tantrum at school when a teacher doesn't let her cheerlead. The father's decision causes him to be called a jerk by his daughter and wife.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Head coach of Professional Women's Hockey League in Ottawa excited to build something bigThe head coach of the Professional Women’s Hockey League entry in Ottawa is excited about the opportunity to help build something big for the sport she loves. She is also enjoying being involved at this level and working with high-calibre players. Despite not expecting the job, she is thrilled to be a part of it.

Source: calgaryherald - 🏆 64. / 52 Read more »

Canadian Proptech Startups Raise Over $1.5B in FundingFrom technology to 3D print homes to AI-driven realtor recommendation platforms, Canadian proptech ventures are drumming up quite the interest, and with that comes quite the financial investment. Click to read the full story. realestatenews proptech

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Female Ontario political leader faces rude treatment inside mosqueMississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie faced rude treatment inside a mosque in Hamilton, where she was bullied, intimidated, and humiliated by men and women. She was called on to condemn the killing of innocent babies.

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 23. / 68 Read more »

Buffy Sainte-Marie Denies False Indigenous Heritage ClaimsBuffy Sainte-Marie defends herself against a news report questioning her Indigenous heritage, stating that she has always been truthful about her identity. She criticizes the recent CBC report for its inaccuracies and omissions, considering it an attack on her character and legacy.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »