Assessing the Toronto Blue Jays Offseason Moves

So I've made it clear that I haven't been impressed with the Jays offseason so far. It's not over, I get that, but I don't think these moves make sense given the Jays roster construction. You have to make a clear effort to fix the Jays biggest weakness, and right now that's a lack of power. So the offseason needs to be built around preserving the run prevention unit where it makes sense, but at the same time adding power to improve the team.

So instead of just criticizing the Jays FO, I thought I'd take a moment to show what the Jays COULD look like with a different set of moves.Bench - Jansen, Espinal, and at least 2-3 open spots. The lineup has 3 obvious spots to upgrade. The Jays could use a reliable 5th starter in the event Manoah hasn't rebounded, but if he does that falls under a very good problem to have. As for the bullpen, the key is the front 5 relievers are a solid group. Garcia is fine as a lower leverage arm, and the 7th reliever should be a long reliever capable of spot starting or going multiple inning





Blue Jays Birthdays: Jim Clancy, Roy Howell, and Jeremy Accardo
Jim Clancy, Roy Howell, and Jeremy Accardo celebrate their birthdays today. Clancy, an original Blue Jay, had an impressive career with the team, while Howell and Accardo also made significant contributions.

Blue Jays Sign Roger Clemens 27 Years Ago
27 years ago, the Blue Jays signed Roger Clemens, who had previously played for the Red Sox. Clemens had a successful career with the Red Sox, but his performance declined in his last two seasons. The Red Sox didn't offer him the desired contract, leading him to explore other options. The Blue Jays offered him a three-year deal, and he returned to his old form, winning two Cy Young awards and achieving great success with the team.

Blue Jays Sign Roger Clemens
The Blue Jays signed Roger Clemens 27 years ago, leading to his return to top form and winning two Cy Young awards.

Former Blue Jays Celebrate Birthdays: Josh Donaldson and Vernon Wells
Four former Blue Jays, Josh Donaldson and Vernon Wells, celebrate their birthdays today. Donaldson, known for his impressive stats and AL MVP award, turns 38. Wells, whose father was a football player, turns 45.

Ted Lilly's Career with the Blue Jays
Ted Lilly had a 15-year career, 3 of them with the Blue Jays. This article discusses his performance and memorable moments with the team.

Tom Henke's Career and Trade
Tom Henke turns 66 today. The Blue Jays acquired him as compensation for the Rangers' signing of Cliff Johnson. The trade turned out to be in favor of the Jays, as Henke had an impressive start to his career. However, it was surprising that he received MVP and Rookie of the Year votes.

