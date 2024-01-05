Woman Alleges Sexual Misconduct by Saanich Police Officer

When a Saanich woman came forward to make a complaint about an on-duty Saanich police officer's actions, she was shocked to find out that the Saanich Police Department would be doing the investigation. The woman, referred to as Devon, alleges that the officer sexually touched her during their meetings. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner rejected the department's initial reports twice before accepting the third report on Dec. 1, 2023.





CHEK_News » / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened herA woman claims that a suspended police officer in Victoria threatened her. The Whitecaps move their Champions Cup game due to a scheduling conflict. A seniors group questions the province's decision not to cover the cost of a new vaccine. Marina Goodyear confronts her father in court for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother. A survey reveals low optimism about the future of Canada's middle class. A volcanic eruption occurs in Iceland. Jonathan Majors is convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Woman Splurges on Expensive Disney RestaurantA woman shocks people online after splurging on a particular Disney restaurant with extravagant price tags. She shares her experience on TikTok.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Vigil Held for Missing Woman Pamela HolopainenA vigil is being held to mark the anniversary of Pamela Holopainen's disappearance, organized by her sister Vanessa Brousseau. The vigil includes a walk, drumming, singing, speakers, and raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Woman confronts man charged with her brother's death in courtA woman stands in a St. John's courtroom to confront the man charged with her brother's death. She recounts the horrifying memories and questions that haunt her.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

98-year-old woman defies gender norms and becomes a plane mechanicRonnie Butcher, a 98-year-old woman, defied gender norms by enlisting in the air force and becoming a plane mechanic. Raised in a convent, Ronnie's rebellious nature led her to pursue a career that was uncommon for women at the time. She excelled in her training and enjoyed the challenge of taking apart and fixing planes.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Man charged with murder of missing woman appears in courtDean Frederick Penney, the estranged husband of missing woman Jennifer Hillier-Penney, has made a court appearance in Corner Brook. Hillier-Penney, who was last seen in 2016, has not been found. Supporters of the victim were emotional after waiting seven years for an arrest.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »