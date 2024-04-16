Developer Transforms Unlivable House into Rental Property

Developer Brendan Charters switches easily from Shakespearean – ”if a renter pricks, do they not bleed?” – to Sinatra’s “I’m so proud I’m bustin’ my vest” as he looks around the kitchen.

Judging from photographs Mr. Charters took in November, 2019, he’s right: ceiling tiles sag and Formica cracks in the dark, knotty pine kitchen; pokey, dim rooms show fading paint on cracking plaster; dirty carpets cover bedroom floors; and a worn, bowed staircase leads down into a dank, mouldy basement.

“There was this Facebook hate group,” he continues, “and we were, like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ We never thought supplying housing in this community, we would be the bad guys.” And despite a housing shortage that’s similar to the one experienced in the postwar period, those who choose, today, to insert three or four units into a single-family home, or replace a single home on a large lot with three townhouses, are increasingly becoming villainized. Mr. Charters points to a famous controversy – as reported by the New York Timesover 1310 Haskell St. in Berkeley, Calif.

