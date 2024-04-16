UK Government's Landmark Smoking Ban Clears First Hurdle in Parliament

The British government's plan for a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking cleared its first hurdle in Parliament on Tuesday despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

Lawmakers voted 383 to 67 to give the bill a second reading late Tuesday after an afternoon of debate. Although the bill was widely praised by health experts and had the support of the opposition Labour Party, Sunak faced rebellion from more libertarian-minded members of his party, who criticized the proposals as "unconservative."

Other high-profile Tories, including business secretary Kemi Badenoch, a Cabinet minister, also opposed the bill. Authorities say smoking causes some 80,000 deaths a year in the U.K, and remains the number one preventable cause of death, disability and poor health.Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.A group of doctors say Canadian cancer screening guidelines set by a national task force are out-of-date and putting people at risk because their cancers aren't detected early enough.

NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.

His new book, “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” essentially calls for a revolution in how parents administer smartphones and social media to their teens.Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.

A Crown prosecutor making the case against three men charged with mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told jurors Tuesday they don’t have to determine the accused were kingpins of the protest in order find them guilty.Calgary police say the driver of a BMW was given a summons for a mandatory court appearance after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit.

UK Government Smoking Ban Parliament Young People Tobacco Products Anti-Smoking Measures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNationalNews / 🏆 82. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Portugal's new government clears first hurdles in parliamentExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Portugal's new government clears first hurdles in parliamentExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

UK government set to link China government-affiliated hackers to a cyberattack on election watchdogLONDON (AP) — Britain's government is expected to blame a string of malicious cyberactivity targeting the U.K.'s election watchdog and lawmakers on hackers...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

In Oklahoma, Another Example of Small-Government Conservatives Backing Government OverreachMaiman spent 30 years in media as both a radio broadcaster and as a news and opinion writer for both radio and print, including Yahoo, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Sacramento Bee and other McClatchy properties and numerous local outlets. I currently work for the United States Postal Service.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Ford calls on federal government to 'get government workers' back to the office in OttawaPremier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for 'a few days,' as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Alberta premier says she's prepared to take Ottawa to court over housing dealsThe Alberta government is asking the federal government for more control over provincial immigration.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »