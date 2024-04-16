More Potential Jurors Dismissed in Trump's Hush Money Case

NEW YORK — More potential jurors were dismissed Tuesday from Donald Trump ’s hush money case as lawyers worked for a second day to find a panel of New Yorkers willing to set their political beliefs aside, clear their personal calendars and sit in judgment of a former U.S. president.

Trump looked on in the courtroom as his lawyers challenged one person for a social media post she made after his 2020 election loss. Trump at one point spoke loudly and gestured while the judge was questioning the would-be juror, causing the judge to admonish the former president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged effort to keep salacious — and, he says, bogus — stories about his sex life from emerging during his 2016 campaign.

One man was excused after saying he feared his ability to be impartial could be compromised by “unconscious bias” from growing up in Texas and working in finance with people who “intellectually tend to slant Republican.” Prosecutors say the payments to Cohen were falsely logged as legal fees. The prosecution has described the money as being part of a scheme to bury damaging stories Trump feared could help his opponent in the 2016 race, particularly as Trump’s reputation was suffering at the time from comments he made about women.

