Canada's 2024 Budget: New Spending and Tax Increases for Wealthiest Canadians

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 16.The 2024 budget includes $52.9-billion in new spending and loan programs and a commitment to not raise the deficit. That means effective tax increases, this time on the wealthiest 0.13 per cent of Canadians and a small number of corporations.

No doubt some of these crises are this government’s own making. Many are rightly concerned that such spending will fan the flames of inflation. But austerity will only make these problems worse, as would adding billions to a growing level of national debt. Instead, the government can and should finance this spending through contributions from those who can afford it. They estimate these modest increases will generate $21-billion in revenue over the next five years.

David Dodge – former governor of the Bank of Canada – in a recent interview said this budget is likely to be the “worst in decades” and that these tax increases will “slow down investment which is going to raise Canadians’ standard of living over time.” These views are based on the “trickle-down theory” of economics, which suggests that the wealthy reinvest their savings which pays dividends for society through job creation. A rising tide lifts all boats.

