Shoppers Drug Mart Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Corporate Practices

The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

In a statement of claim reviewed by CTV News Toronto, the class action alleges that a number of corporate practices introduced by Loblaw after its acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart in 2014 created “risks to patient safety and pose a significant risk of causing patient harm.” Sivajanan Sivapalan, an Ontario pharmacist and lead plaintiff in the suit, entered an agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to run a franchise in Beamsville, Ont. in 2011. He subsequently renewed his agreement in 2014, 2017, and 2020.

“zero tolerance” policy for business practices that impede pharmacists “ability to deliver effective care”

Shoppers Drug Mart Loblaw Class-Action Lawsuit Franchise Owners Corporate Practices Patient Care

