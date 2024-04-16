Trump Mastered The Art of the SPAC Deal .

6 Riot Charge in Case That Could Affect TrumpSpeaker Johnson’s Ukraine, Israel Plan Spurs New Ouster ThreatWhat Are Israel’s Options for Retaliating Against Iran’s Drone and Missile Strike?Musk’s X Retreats, Pledging to Comply With Brazil Court OrdersEU Report Calls for Telecom Consolidation, Strong Energy MarketChina Says New Market Rules Won’t Lead to Massive DelistingsBiden Moves to Finalize First Set of Alternative Student-Debt RulesScholz Says He Will Raise Trade Rules, Ukraine in Talks...

Trump SPAC Deal Business Acquisition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Media’s Blockbuster SPAC Deal Set to Enrich Allies and FoesDonald Trump isn’t the only one set to become a lot richer if the former president’s media startup debuts as a public company – at least on paper.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trump-Tied SPAC Deal Approved, Setting Up Potential Windfall(Bloomberg) -- Former president Donald Trump is set to get a big payday — on paper at least — after investors voted to approve a blank-check deal that would ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Some Traders Redeemed Shares of Trump-Tied SPAC at 75% Loss Ahead of VoteSome investors in the blank-check firm taking Donald Trump’s nascent media company public voluntarily took a 75% loss by pulling out of the deal.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Investor in Trump SPAC to Change Plea in Insider Trading CaseOne of the three investors charged with insider trading in connection with the listing vehicle that took Donald Trump’s media company public intends to change his not-guilty plea in the case less than a month before a federal court trial is set to begin.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trump SPAC Deposition Set For Same Day His Criminal Trial BeginsDonald Trump is scheduled to be deposed on April 15 in one of the civil lawsuits stemming from the merger of his social-media startup with a so-called blank check company, the same day the former president is set to appear in court for the start of his first criminal trial.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trump Deposition in SPAC Suit Scrapped Ahead of Criminal TrialDonald Trump won’t be deposed on Monday after all in the case filed against him by two co-founders of his social-media startup, a person familiar with the matter said, resolving questions over a potentially significant conflict with the start of the former president’s first criminal trial.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »