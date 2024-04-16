Liberals Propose New Charges and Regulations to Combat Vehicle Theft

The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime , as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.They're also planning to make it illegal to own or sell the electronic and digital devices police say are being commonly used to steal cars.

Around 1.7 million containers moved through the port last year, including 70 per cent of Canada's legal vehicle exports, according to port authorities. As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire' A group of doctors say Canadian cancer screening guidelines set by a national task force are out-of-date and putting people at risk because their cancers aren't detected early enough.The strain placed on Canadian health care during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that improving the system will be a 'slow process' requiring sustained investment.

In Salman Rushdie's first book since the 2022 stabbing that hospitalized him and left him blind in one eye, the author wastes no time reliving the day he thought might be his last.How cell phones are killing our kids, and what we can do about it A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.B.C.

An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a long history of violent crimes and a history of escaping custody.Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.

