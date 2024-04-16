New Federal Rule Strengthens Protection for Coal Miners Against Silica Dust

WASHINGTON — Coal miners will be better protected from poisonous silica dust that has contributed to the premature deaths of thousands of mine workers from a respiratory ailment commonly known as black lung disease , the Labor Department said Tuesday as it issued a new federal rule on miners' safety., announced by Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, cuts by half the permissible exposure limit for crystalline silica for an eight-hour shift.
“There are too many lives at stake to get this wrong, and we’ll do whatever we can to ensure that this rule provides the protection that miners deserve,'' Shelton said. Robinson, who lives in rural Nickelsville, Virginia, near the Tennessee line, said the mine safety office does not have enough staff or resources to adequately protect workers and their families.
"Until you see it and live with it, you don't understand," Vonda Robinson said. "And knowing what we're looking at now -- miners being diagnosed at 32 – they'll probably never see their children graduate or have grandchildren."
