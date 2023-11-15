Wage Price Index in Australia Rises in Line with Expectations

The wage price index in Australia rose 1.3% in the September quarter and 4% compared to the same quarter last year. This increase is in line with expectations and is attributed to the Fair Work minimum wage decision. The quarterly increase is the highest since 1997, while the annual pace is the highest since 2009. The Reserve Bank's interest rate rise is causing financial pressure, but a pre-Christmas shock is unlikely.

