Australia faces selection dilemma ahead of World Cup semi-final

Australia has been on fire after a slow start at the World Cup, but it’s left the door open for a nightmare call for the semi-final. Australia has come into the final on a seven-match winning streak, despite dropping matches to India and South Africa in their opening two matches of the World Cup.

But after romping into the semis where, weather permitting, Australia will face the Proteas, there’s a huge question to be answered, with Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc expected to come back into the side. Starc will return in the place of Sean Abbott after being rested against Bangladesh, while Maxwell averages 79.4 for the tournament at a strike rate of 152.69, including the fastest World Cup hundred in history — off 40 balls against the Netherlands — as well as becoming the first Aussie man to hit a double hundred — 201 not out against Afghanistan. The issue comes with who should be left out with Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis in the crosshair

